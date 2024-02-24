48°F
Robberies

Man, woman wanted in commercial armed robbery

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2024 - 6:00 am
 
The two armed robbery suspects stealing merchandise at a business near the 2000 block of East Serene Avenue in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (Metropolitan Police Department)
The woman suspect is white, late to middle 30’s with a medium build. She was wearing a blonde wig with black roots, dark colored zip-up jacket and dark colored pants. (Metropolitan Police Department)
A black male in his 20s, about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 with a thin build is one of the robbery suspects. He was wearing a black baseball hat, red hoodie and black pants. He was carrying the firearm. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man and a woman are sought by Las Vegas police for a commercial robbery with a gun Friday night.

About 9:12 p.m., two subjects entered a business near the 2000 block of East Serene Avenue, according to a news release by the Metropolitan Police Department commercial robbery section.

The duo stole several items and “then displayed a firearm to enable their escape with the merchandise,” according to the release.

The suspects are a black male in his 20s, about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 with a thin build. He was wearing a black baseball hat, red hoodie and black pants. He was carrying the firearm.

The woman was a white female, late to middle 30’s with a medium build. She was wearing a blonde wig with black roots, dark colored zip-up jacket and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call the department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

