Metro searching for burglary suspect in central Las Vegas Valley

Police are searching for a man suspected of a burglary at a southwest valley home. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a man suspected of a March 11 burglary at a home in the central valley.

About 9:15 a.m., officers responded to 2113 S. Edmond St. for reports of a burglary. According to the investigation, a man entered an elderly man’s home while he was doing yard work in the front yard. The elderly man told officers he became suspicious when he noticed his front porch light turn off, police said.

The elderly man then went inside his home and attempted to enter his bedroom, only to find the door blocked by a dresser. He was able to push the door open and noticed the room had been ransacked, according to police.

Evidence at the scene suggested that while the elderly man was in the front yard, the suspect jumped over the back wall and broke into the home.

The man stole several pieces of jewelry, money, credit cards and personal documents. He attempted to use the stolen credit card at a convenience store and was captured on surveillance video.

The man is described as Asian or Hispanic, approximately 25 to 30 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11 and about 160 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, dark-rimmed prescription glasses, a large chain necklace, a red

“Craftsman” T-shirt and blue jean shorts.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s Spring Valley area command patrol investigations section at 702-828-2639 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

