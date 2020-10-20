62°F
Robberies

Nearby robbery leads to search of M Resort; 1 detained, 2 sought

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2020 - 5:44 am
 

A search for an armed robbery suspect led to a heavy law enforcement presence at the M Resort in Henderson Monday night into early Tuesday.

Las Vegas police said a man was robbed at gunpoint in the area of East Cactus Avenue and South Bermuda Road Monday evening. A suspect was seen fleeing the area in a white four-door vehicle.

Gordon said a police follow-up investigation led them to the area of the M Resort, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South in Henderson, at 9:30 p.m., where they observed a white vehicle matching the description used in the robbery.

“Patrol officers attempted to make a reasonable suspicion stop and make contact with the occupants of the vehicle,” Gordon said. “As officers tried to stop the vehicle, three Black males fled from the vehicle and ran into the M Casino.”

Gordon one man was taken into custody as he was trying to leave the hotel near the valet.

“That person was detained as a person of interest,” Gordon said.

Security at the resort said two other men ran out of the casino and were last seen on foot headed south from the property. Las Vegas police, Henderson police, the Nevada Highway Patrol and a police helicopter searched the area near Las Vegas Boulevard South and St. Rose Parkway.

“Unfortunately, the two males were not located and are still outstanding,” Gordon said. “There are no suspects or persons of interest believed to be inside the M-casino.”

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

