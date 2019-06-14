North Las Vegas police ask for help in finding robbery suspect

The woman is suspected in a series of “strong-arm” robberies over the past two months.

North Las Vegas robbery suspect. (North Las Vegas Police Department Twitter)

North Las Vegas police are searching for a woman suspected in a string of robberies over the past two months.

The North Las Vegas Police Department released a picture of the suspected robber Thursday afternoon on Twitter and said she is suspected in a string of “strong-arm robberies.”

Police spokesman Eric Leavitt said the woman has not used a weapon.

Further information about the robberies was not immediately available.

Have you seen her? This is a suspect in a string of strong arm robberies. If you know who she is or have information on her whereabouts please contact the NLVPD at (702) 633-9111 or, to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers at (702) 385-5555. #beonthelookout pic.twitter.com/8nH0si9ObZ — NLVPD (@NLVPD) June 14, 2019

Anyone with information can contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or leave an anonymous message with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

