North Las Vegas police looking for 2 shooting, robbery suspects

Detectives need help identifying two robbery suspects involved in a North Las Vegas robbery. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas detectives are looking for two men suspected of shooting and robbing a man early Sunday.

About 12:50 a.m. Sunday, North Las Vegas police were called for reports of a shooting on the 3200 block of North Civic Center Drive. Arriving officers found a man who had been robbed suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said it’s unknown whether the man shot knew the two suspects.

The first suspect is described to be a black man with a bald head and goatee, while the second suspect is a mixed-race man with straight hair. The second suspect was last seen with his hair braided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

