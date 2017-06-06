North Las Vegas police search for 2 robbery suspects

Surveillance camera photos from a business that was robbed April 16, 2017. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help to identify two robbery suspects.

Officers responded at 5:10 p.m. April 16 to a report of a robbery at a business on the 2000 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, the North Las Vegas Police Department said.

Witnesses told police two males entered the business, pointed a gun at the clerk, demanded money and merchandise and fled.

Police described the first suspect as a heavy-set black male, about 6 foot 4 inches tall with a medium to dark complexion and a mustache. Police say he was last seen wearing a black hat, black and gray sweater and black pants, and was armed with a black revolver.

The second suspect was described as a thinly built, possibly Hispanic male, about 5 foot 7 inches tall with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black mask and black sweater with the No. 23 on it, police said.

Anyone with information on the case may call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

