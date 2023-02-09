56°F
Robberies

Police: 2 men linked to 4 robberies across Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2023 - 10:40 am
 
Police say two men used weapons to rob employees in four different businesses across the Las Ve ...
Police say two men used weapons to rob employees in four different businesses across the Las Vegas Valley in the past week. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police say two men used weapons to rob employees in four different businesses across the Las Vegas Valley in the past week.

One robbery occurred Jan. 31 near West Craig Road and North Tenaya Way, according to Metropolitan Police Department records. Similar robberies also were reported in Henderson and North Las Vegas.

One man was described by police as white in his 20s with a thin build, around 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall with at least one tattoo beneath his eye. The second as described as Black in his 20s with a thin build, around 5 feet 7, inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall. Police say a third person is involved acting as a getaway driver.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

