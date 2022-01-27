Police arrest man in connection with slew of Vegas robberies

George Solano Perez was arrested on eight counts of armed robbery and eight counts of armed burglary

George Solano Perez. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police arrested a man on Tuesday night in connection with a slew of eight armed robberies across the Las Vegas valley over the past week.

George Solano Perez was identified as the man who robbed a variety of shoe, discount fashion and video game stores throughout the valley between Jan. 19 and Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a tweet on Wednesday.

**Caught on camera**

Last night, our officers were able to take a prolific armed robbery suspect into custody after some excellent teamwork.

George Solano Perez robbed a variety of shoe, discount fashion, and video game stores across the valley over the past 7 days. pic.twitter.com/SSrMpe3Y7l — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 26, 2022

Jail records show that Perez is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on eight counts of armed robbery, eight counts of armed burglary, one count of buying or possessing stolen property worth between $5,000 and $25,000, and possessing a gun as a prohibited person.

Map of events:

#220100100103 occurred 1-25-22

#220100100110 occurred1-25-22

#220100099969 occurred 1-25-22

#220100087570 occurred 1-22-22

#220100083436 occurred 1-22-22

#220100083326 occurred 1-21-22

#220100079454 occurred 1-20-22

#220100076086 occurred 1-19-22 pic.twitter.com/Uefn2r4YJ1 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 26, 2022

His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

