Police arrest man in connection with slew of Vegas robberies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2022 - 4:22 pm
 
George Solano Perez. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police arrested a man on Tuesday night in connection with a slew of eight armed robberies across the Las Vegas valley over the past week.

George Solano Perez was identified as the man who robbed a variety of shoe, discount fashion and video game stores throughout the valley between Jan. 19 and Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Jail records show that Perez is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on eight counts of armed robbery, eight counts of armed burglary, one count of buying or possessing stolen property worth between $5,000 and $25,000, and possessing a gun as a prohibited person.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

