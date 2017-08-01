Police ask for help finding armed robbery suspects

Two men walked into a business about 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the 400 block of South Valley View Boulevard, near Alta Drive, and demanded money, Metropolitan Police Department said in a release. They took the money and left toward Alta.

(Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in finding a pair of armed robbers.

Police described the first robber as a Hispanic man between 18 and 20 years old wearing a black Los Angeles Lakers hat and a blue Los Angeles Dodgers sweatshirt. Metro said he was between 5-feet, 8-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighed about 180 pounds. He had black clothing on his face, and he wore black pants and shoes.

Metro described the second robber as a Hispanic teenager between 16 and 18 years old. He had shoulder-length hair and wore a white T-shirt with a red and blue design, as well as ripped blue jeans and brown boots. He appeared to be between 5-feet, 4 inches and 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighed about 115 pounds.

Both were armed with black guns.

Metro encouraged anybody with information to call robbery detectives at 702-828-3591 or 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.