Police hunt for suspect in bank robbery in southwest Las Vegas

Police were called about 12:50 p.m. to a business near Decatur Boulevard and Cactus Avenue. The suspect was described as a white man, 25 to 35 years old.

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man suspected of robbing a business in the southwest valley Thursday. (Provided by the Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man suspected of robbing a business in the southwest valley Thursday. (Provided by the Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man suspected of robbing a bank in the southwest valley Thursday.

Police were called about 12:50 p.m. to a Wells Fargo near Decatur Boulevard and Cactus Avenue. The suspect was described as a white man, 25 to 35 years old.

The man is between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches and weighs about 170 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information can call the Metropolitan Police Department’s Commercial Section at 702-828-3591. To report anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Tips leading to an arrest may result in a cash reward.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.