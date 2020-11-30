Police investigate armed robbery at Las Vegas market

Las Vegas police were investigating an armed robbery Sunday night at an east Las Vegas market.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police Lt. David Gordon said at 10:24 p.m. employees of the Cardenas Market, 4500 E. Tropicana Ave., were closing for the evening when three men dressed in all black entered the business near Mountain Vista Street.

“The suspects made entry into a closed office/room where they obtained money from a cash drawer,” Gordon said. “After obtaining the cash all three suspects ran out of the store and disappeared into the darkness.”

Police do not know whether the suspects fled on foot or in a vehicle. Robbery detectives were investigating. No injuries were reported.

