Robberies

Police investigate bank robbery at western Las Vegas Valley store

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2020 - 3:36 pm
 
(Google Maps)
(Google Maps)

Police are investigating a robbery of a bank branch Tuesday morning inside a western Las Vegas Valley grocery store.

The robbery occurred just after 11:30 a.m. of the US Bank location inside Smith’s Food and Drug, 8555 W. Sahara Ave., according to Las Vegas Police spokesman Larry Hadfield.

The man gave the teller a note demanding money, received cash and left the premises, Hadfield said.

He is white and was wearing a beanie and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

