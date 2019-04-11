Police investigate central Las Vegas carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a carjacking in the central valley Thursday morning.

According to the preliminary investigation, a man was held at knifepoint and his white Honda Accord was taken around 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of Potosi Street and Eldora Avenue, Metro Lt. Ailee Burnett said.

According to police, the man was with a woman he met online who he believes helped coordinate the robbery of his wallet and car, Burnett said.

There were no reported injuries and the car has yet to be located.

No further details were immediately available.