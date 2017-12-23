Police investigating east Las Vegas convenience store robbery

Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at an east valley convenience store Thursday night.

Suspect in robbery of east valley convenience store (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are investigating a Thursday night robbery at an east valley convenience store.

The robbery occurred at 9:46 p.m. when the suspect with a gun approached the clerk behind the counter of a convenience store on the 800 block of S. Pecos Road. The male suspect ordered the clerk to open the cash register, police said. According to police, he fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s robbery section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

800 block of S. Pecos Road, Las Vegas