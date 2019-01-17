Police investigating suspicious package in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a suspicious package downtown after responding to a reported bank robbery.

Metro police are investigating a suspicious package after responding to a reported bank robbery in the 300 block of South Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas, Jan17, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Officers were called about 9:45 a.m. to the 300 block of South Fourth Street on reports of a bank robbery in progress, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

Police took someone into custody but found a suspicious package in the process, he said. Metro’s ARMOR unit, an explosives and hazardous materials response team, is responding.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the package was or where it was found.

Expect road closures in the area while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

