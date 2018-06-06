Police look for gunman who robbed west Las Vegas business in May

Las Vegas police are still searching for a man who robbed a west valley business at gunpoint last month.

Suspect in armed robbery in May in west Las Vegas (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are still searching for a man who robbed a west valley business at gunpoint last month.

On May 21 a man walked into a business on the 3000 block of South Hualapai Way, near Desert Inn Road, and approached an employee. He held a handgun to the employee’s side and demanded money from the register.

No one was injured, but the man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber is about 30 years old, and about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build. He wore all black clothing during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

3000 block of South Hualapai Way, near Desert Inn Road Las Vegas, Nevada