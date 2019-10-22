Police look for man wanted in attempted robbery in West Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are looking for a man who attempted to rob a west Las Vegas Valley business on Oct. 19.

According to a release, a man between 25 and 35 years old entered a business at 6:20 a.m. on the 4000 block of West Sahara Avenue. The man carried a large shotgun and in the course of trying to rob the business, fire several shots inside the business.

No injuries were reported, police said, adding that the man was about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighed between 165 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a neon green or yellow shirt, blue jeans and gray or white sneakers.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Robbery Section at 702-728-3591, or to remain anonymous call or leave a tip, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.