Police look for southwest Las Vegas convenience store robber

(Google maps)

Las Vegas police are searching for an armed man who robbed a southwest valley convenience store.

The robbery was reported just after 3 a.m. Monday at a Rebel gas station at 5995 W. Tropicana Ave., according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

The robber, a Hispanic man wearing a black hoodie and black pants, walked up to the store counter and showed the clerk a handgun in his waistband, Gordon said. He demanded money from the register and fled on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber is still at large, Gordon said, and police continue to investigate.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.