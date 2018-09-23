Robberies

Police look for suspect in central Las Vegas robbery

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2018 - 9:40 am
 

Las Vegas police are looking for a man they say robbed a Chinatown business Friday afternoon.

A man entered a business at 3735 Spring Mountain Road, near South Valley View Boulevard, about 5:30 p.m. Friday, and pretended to be a customer, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a release Friday night.

The man approached an employee at the counter, pulled out a gun, and demanded money from the register, the release said. The employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the robber fled, leaving the parking lot in a late model red or maroon two-door Cadillac.

Police described the robber as a man about 25 years old, standing between 5-feet, 5-inches and 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing between 120 and 140 pounds. He wore a black button-down shirt, blue jeans, a white fedora with a black sash, sunglasses, and a blue surgical mass at the time of the robbery, the release said.

Anyone with information should call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.

