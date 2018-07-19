Police look for suspect who robbed central Las Vegas 7-Eleven

Las Vegas police are investigating early Thursday morning after a knife-wielding man robbed a central valley gas station.

Police investigate a robbery on Thursday, July 19, 2018, at a 7-Eleven near Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The robbery was reported about 3:30 a.m. at a 7-Eleven at 5110 S. Maryland Parkway, near Tropicana Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Sims.

Sims said the man threatened employees with a knife and then fled the scene. No one was injured.

Police are still searching for the robber, Sims said.

5110 S. Maryland Parkway Las Vegas, Nevada