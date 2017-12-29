Police looking for man after burglary at Chicken Ranch Brothel

The Nye County sheriff’s office identifies 49-year-old Douglas Hurtado as a suspect in the theft of stage equipment, a dance pole and push cart from the Chicken Ranch Brothel near Pahrump.

Douglas Hurtado (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

Nye County authorities are seeking a man suspected of burglarizing a brothel outside of Pahrump in October.

The Nye County sheriff’s office on Friday identified 49-year-old Douglas Hurtado as a suspect in the theft from the Chicken Ranch Brothel after stolen items were found Tuesday inside his former home in Pahrump.

The burglary was first reported to the Nye County Sheriff’s office on Oct. 17, after items including stage equipment, a dance pole and pushcart were stolen from the business at 10511 Homestead Road.

Nye County officials have not been able to find Hurtado since the burglary. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Nye County sheriff’s office by phone at 775-751-7000 ext. 5 or by email at NCSO_detectives@co.nye.nv.us.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

Chicken Ranch, Homestead Road, Pahrump, NV