Police looking for man who robbed a retail business

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a business with a deadly weapon.

Las Vegas police released this photo from a video surveillance camera inside a business near the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police said the robbery took place about 7:00 p.m. on Friday at a business near the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Police said the man entered the business, placed several articles of clothing in a bag and then left the store with the merchandise while threatening a store employee with a deadly weapon.

The man was described by police as a black male, around 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. Police did not release the name of the retail business.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery section at 702-828-3591. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.