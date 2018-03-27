Police looking for man who robbed Las Vegas convenience store

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Monday evening in the central valley.

Police are searching for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store at 3033 S. Arville St. at gunpoint Monday evening. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store at 3033 S. Arville St. at gunpoint Monday evening. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store at 3033 S. Arville St. at gunpoint Monday evening. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Monday evening in the central valley.

Just before 6 p.m. a man armed with a handgun walked into a 7-Eleven store at 3033 S. Arville St., near Pennwood Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

He demanded money from the clerk and then fled on foot. Police believe he may live in the area.

The man was in his early 20s, about 5-foot-7 with a husky build. He wore a black sweatshirt and black shorts during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.