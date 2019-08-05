Police looking for northeast Las Vegas robbery suspect

Police are searching for information about a business robbery in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Police are looking for this man suspected in a robbery Thursday, July 25, 2019, on the 500 block of North Lamb Boulevard, near East Bonanza Road, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The robbery occurred just before 3:30 p.m. July 25 on the 500 block of North Lamb Boulevard, near East Bonanza Road, according to a Las Vegas police news release.

A man entered the business, threatened the victim and demanded money from the register.

The victim complied and the man fled the business. No injuries were reported.

The man is described as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-7-inches to 5-foot-8-inches tall, medium build and large mustache. He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black gloves and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

