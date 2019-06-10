Police looking for suspect in 2 Las Vegas robbery attempts

Police are searching for a man suspected in a pair of attempted robberies Monday in two areas of the Las Vegas Valley.

One of the robbery attempts took place just after 9:20 a.m. at Chase Bank, 6460 Sky Pointe Drive, near U.S. Highway 95 and the 215 Beltway in the northwest valley, according to Las Vegas police incident reports.

The other robbery attempt occurred in the southwest valley.

The suspect is described as a black male adult, 20 to 30 years old, with a thin build.

Anyone with information about the robberies can contact Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

