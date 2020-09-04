Police looking for suspect in armed robbery in northern Las Vegas

Police are looking for a man who showed a handgun before robbing a store in northern Las Vegas Thursday.

Las Vegas police are searching for a white man in his 20s, standing 6-feet-tall and weighing 170 pounds, who walked into the gaming area of a business on North Decatur Boulevard and West Craig Road, flashed a handgun and robbed the store, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was last seen wearing a black hat, dark-red sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes while carrying a black handgun.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591.

