90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Robberies

Police looking for suspect in armed robbery in northern Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2020 - 10:17 pm
 

Police are looking for a man who showed a handgun before robbing a store in northern Las Vegas Thursday.

Las Vegas police are searching for a white man in his 20s, standing 6-feet-tall and weighing 170 pounds, who walked into the gaming area of a business on North Decatur Boulevard and West Craig Road, flashed a handgun and robbed the store, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was last seen wearing a black hat, dark-red sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes while carrying a black handgun.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Gov. Sisolak says ‘long way to go’ before COVID conquered
Gov. Sisolak says ‘long way to go’ before COVID conquered
2
Raiderettes get a new look for Las Vegas
Raiderettes get a new look for Las Vegas
3
Some Nevada evictions can still proceed despite moratorium
Some Nevada evictions can still proceed despite moratorium
4
Longtime Las Vegas exotic pets dealer Ken Foose dies
Longtime Las Vegas exotic pets dealer Ken Foose dies
5
Wynn’s reimagined buffet is closing indefinitely
Wynn’s reimagined buffet is closing indefinitely
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST