Police looking for suspect in east Las Vegas armed robbery

Las Vegas police released this photo of a robbery suspect. (Las Vegas Metropolitan police)

Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect who robbed a business on June 22 in east Las Vegas.

About 1 p.m., the suspect walked into a business in the 800 block of North Lamb Boulevard, his face covered with a blue rag.

He demanded money from the cashier while brandishing a pistol. The suspect stole cash from the cash drawer and fled south through the parking lot.

The suspect is described as a black male adult between 35 to 45 years old.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

800 block of North Lamb Boulevard