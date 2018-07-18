Police looking for suspect in southwest Las Vegas robberies

In all three robberies, which took place Friday and Saturday, the suspect pointed a firearm at an employee and demanded money, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Suspect in robberies of three Las Vegas businesses (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing three businesses in the southwest valley.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic or black adult who stands 5-foot-10, weighs 150 to 160 pounds and has a light complexion, thin build and a thin mustache.

He was wearing a dark-gray hoodie with white strings, dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department commercial robbery section at (702) 828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

