Police need help finding suspect in robbery in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who robbed an unknown amount of cash from a business Saturday night near Charleston and Nellis boulevards.

About 11:35 p.m. Saturday, a man entered a business on the 5000 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near South Nellis Boulevard, and demanded money from the register, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release sent Thursday.

The man threatened the person behind the counter, then ran from the store with an unknown amount of cash, police said. No one was injured during the robbery.

He was described as about 30 years old, 5-foot-10, and 130 to 140 pounds, police said. The man was wearing a dark, long-sleeve hoodie, a gray beanie, a burgundy short-sleeve T-shirt with a design on the front, blue jeans and black shoes with white soles.

Police asked anyone with information to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

