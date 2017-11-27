Police say man stole 30 cans of beer in Pahrump robbery

A man suspected of stealing beer and whisky in an armed robbery in Pahrump on Saturday was found a day later with a self-inflicted pellet-gun wound and several fewer beers, police said.

A man suspected of stealing beer and whisky in an armed robbery in Pahrump Saturday was found a day later with a self-inflicted pellet-gun wound and several fewer beers, police said.

In a statement, the Nye County Sheriff’s Department said it responded at 11:40 a.m. Saturday to a report of an armed robbery at the Green Valley Grocery, on Blagg Road and Highway 372.

Police said a suspect, described as a 6-foot-tall, slim man whose face was covered with dark-colored clothing, entered the store and brandished a machete. Police said he made off with 30 cans of Keystone beer, a bottle of Fireball whisky and an undisclosed amount of cash before deputies arrived.

Then, at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a man needing medical assistance for a gunshot wound at Manse Road and Club House Drive.

Arriving Nye County deputies found 26-year-old Daniel Weldon, who was wearing the same bleach-marked bluejeans and brown boots the grocery store robbery suspect was reported to have worn.

Police said Weldon also had a backpack containing 26 Keystone beers and his boot treads matched the prints police had found in the dirt between Green Valley Grocery and Comstock Park.

Weldon had apparently shot himself with a pellet rifle, and not a firearm, police said. He was taken into custody and taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit in Las Vegas.

The suspect was treated and released from the hospital and taken to the Nye County Detention Center, police said. He is being held on $38,130 cash or bond. He faces several charges including armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

