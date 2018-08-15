Police search for 2 suspects in central Las Vegas carjacking

Las Vegas police are searching for two men who stole a man’s car at gunpoint early Wednesday morning at a central valley bar.

About 4 a.m., the man had just parked at Rush Hour, 3985 E. Sunset Road, near Pecos Road, when two men walked up to his car and demanded his wallet, cellphone and car keys, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. One of the men was armed with a handgun.

The man handed over his belongings and one of the robbers drove away in his 2013 Nissan while the other followed in a dark-colored coupe, Gordon said.

Police are still searching for both vehicles and the pair of robbers.

