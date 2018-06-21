Police search for central Las Vegas bank robbery suspect

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who robbed a central valley bank Wednesday afternoon.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)

The robbery was reported about 2:40 p.m. at a Bank of America branch, 4080 Spring Mountain Road, according to dispatch records.

Police said a man threatened an employee and then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robber was 25-30 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 6-feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white long sleeved shirt with black pants and shoes and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

4080 Spring Mountain Road Las Vegas. Nevada