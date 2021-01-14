50°F
Robberies

Police searching for central Las Vegas robbery suspect

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2021 - 7:43 pm
 
Police are seeking this woman in connection to a robbery that occurred Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, on the 1000 block of East Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are searching for a woman suspected of robbing a business last month in central Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 12:40 a.m. Dec. 26 to the 1000 block of East Sahara Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, after a report of a robbery, according to a statement Wednesday from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect is described as a Black woman in her 20s, about 5-foot-5, with a medium build. She was last seen in black clothing with a blue mask.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro at 702-828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

