Police searching for man who robbed Las Vegas pharmacy

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who robbed a west Las Vegas Valley pharmacy Sunday night.

The man walked into a pharmacy near Spring Mountain Road and Jones Boulevard about 8:30 p.m. and approached the pharmacy counter. He gave the person at the counter a note demanding drugs and saying he had a weapon.

The robber ran away with the drugs and remains at large.

Anyone with information can call the Metropolitan Police Department’s robbery section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Spring Mountain Road and Jones Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV