Police searching for suspect in east Las Vegas robbery

Las Vegas police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a business on Boulder Highway Monday. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a woman suspected of robbing a business at gunpoint in the east valley Monday.

Officers were called at about 10:30 a.m. Monday to 6390 Boulder Highway, near East Russell Road, after report of a robbery, dispatch records show. A woman wearing a mask had brandished a gun and demanded money from the business, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday evening.

No one was injured, police said. The woman left the scene with an unknown amount of money.

The woman, who was about 25 to 30 years old, was described as 5-feet, 8-inches to 5-feet, 9-inches tall. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, white pants and green gloves, police said.

Anyone with information can call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

6390 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas, NV