Police searching for woman who robbed South Point casino cage

Las Vegas police are searching for a woman who robbed the South Point casino cage at gunpoint Monday night.

Police are searching for a woman who robbed the South Point casino cage at gunpoint Monday night. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

South Point hotel-casino on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A woman robbed the South Point casino and fled in an older model 2-door gold or brown sedan with a black top and large chrome rims. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The woman walked up to the cage about 7:40 p.m., showed the teller a handgun and demanded cash, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. No one was injured in the robbery.

She got away with an “indeterminate” amount of money, police said, and fled the casino in an older model 2-door gold or brown sedan with a black top and large chrome rims.

The woman was about 5-foot-6 and wore a black beanie and jacket with black pants and boots, as well as a brown checkered scarf.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

