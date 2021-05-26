92°F
Robberies

Police seek 2 men in attempted armed robbery of pregnant woman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2021 - 1:57 pm
 
Police are seeking two men in connection to an attempted robbery of a pregnant woman that occur ...
Police are seeking two men in connection to an attempted robbery of a pregnant woman that occurred Sunday, May 16, 2021, on the 2500 black of Teddy Drive in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking two men suspected of attempting to rob a pregnant woman in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The woman had parked her vehicle May 16 in an alley near her home on the 2500 block of Teddy Drive, near West Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The two men approached her with handguns but were scared off after she screamed for help.

One suspect is 5-foot-4, 125 pounds with black hair and eyes, last seen wearing black jeans and a blue jacket. The other is 5-8, 135 pounds, black hair and eyes, last seen wearing a white T-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with any information can contact the department’s Spring Valley Area Command at 702-828-2639 or T8375M@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

