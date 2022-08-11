Police seek 2 men who robbed, attacked elderly victim — VIDEO

Police are calling on the public to help identify two men who robbed a 90-year-old man and threw him to the ground.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify two suspects involved in a strongarm robbery of a 90-year-old man in a walker. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are asking the public to help identify two men who robbed and threw an elderly man to the ground last month in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

On July 24, The men followed the victim, a 90-year-old man, to a bus stop near Boulder Highway and East Flamingo Road from a convenience store before the attack that was caught on video surveillance, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Both men sought are Black. The first has short hair and a medium build who was last seen wearing a white tank top and black Hustle Gang shorts.

The second has a thin build and dreadlock-style hair who was last seen wearing a purple multi-color Rugrats print shirt and dark jeans, according to the release.

Anyone with information can contact Metro’s Southeast Area Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8242. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.