Police seek 2 men who robbed business with knife, hammer

Las Vegas police are searching for two men who robbed a business with a knife and hammer on Dec. 19 in a west valley shopping center near Rainbow and Oakey boulevards.

Las Vegas police are searching for two men who robbed a business with a knife and hammer on Dec. 19 in a west valley shopping center. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are searching for two men who robbed a business with a knife and hammer on Dec. 19 in a west valley shopping center.

Officers were called to the robbery about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at 1980 S. Rainbow Boulevard, near Oakey Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs. Two men entered the business, one with a knife and the other with a hammer, and demanded money from the safe, police said in a statement Friday night.

One man was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and brown shoes, while the other was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white shoes and carrying a camouflage-pattern bag.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact police at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.