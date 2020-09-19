89°F
Robberies

Police seek 3 suspects in armed robbery in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2020 - 8:54 pm
 

Police are looking for three men suspected of an armed robbery early Friday morning.

Officers were called at 3:30 a.m. to a store in the 3500 block of S Maryland Parkway, near East Twain Avenue, after three men used a firearm to demand money from the store, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The first suspect was described as a Black man in his 20s, about 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a black bandanna as a mask.

The second man was a Black man last seen wearing a gray and black hoodie, black pants, white shoes and a mask.

The third suspect was a Black man wearing a black jacket, black pants and red shoes while wearing a mask at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter

