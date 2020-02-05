Police seek armed robber who held up central Las Vegas business

Anyone with information on the December heist is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Police are searching for a man connected to an armed robbery Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, on the 700 block of North Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for a man in connection with an armed robbery in December at a central Las Vegas Valley business.

The man entered the business around 9:45 p.m. Dec. 11 on the 700 block of North Eastern Avenue, near East Harris Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. He showed a firearm and demanded money from the register. The victim complied and the man left with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

He is described around 25 to 30 years old, 6-feet tall with a goatee, last seen wearing a gray and black hoodie, black jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

