Police seek help finding suspect in south Las Vegas robbery

Las Vegas police want help finding a man they said robbed a business in the south valley last month.

On Feb. 19, a man pretended to be a customer at a business on the 2200 block of East Serene Avenue, near South Eastern Avenue, a release said.

The man then threatened people with a gun and made off with cash from the business. No one was injured.

Police described the robber as a white man between 25 and 30 years old, standing about 6 feet tall. He was seen wearing a red hoodie, dark jeans, a red-and-black baseball hat and black-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information on the man can call robbery detectives at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

