Police seek help identifying trio who carried out armed robbery
Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a trio of men who carried out an armed robbery in central Las Vegas in late April.
Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a trio of masked men who carried out an armed robbery in central Las Vegas in late April.
Police said three men ran up to an employee of a business in the 6900 block of Westcliff Drive, near West Washington Avenue, on April 27 at 1:09 p.m. and robbed him of cash. One of the assailants was armed, but police did not identify the weapon.
On Tuesday morning, police released close-up photos of one of the robbers. The man had dreadlocks, was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. All three of the assailants were described as males age 20 to 25. A second man also had dreadlocks, police said.
Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals is asked to call robbery detectives at 702-828-3591. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.