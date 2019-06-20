Police seek man in armed robbery in northwest Las Vegas
Police are searching for information about an armed robbery of a business in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
The robbery occurred just before 6:30 a.m. June 8 on the 6000 block of West Craig Road, near North Jones Boulevard, according to a Las Vegas police news release.
The man approached the counter, pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded money. The victim complied and the man fled the business. No injuries were reported.
The man is described as a white male, 25-30 years old, 5-foot-7 with brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeved shirt, black pants and red gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s commercial robbery division at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
