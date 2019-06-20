Police seek man in armed robbery in northwest Las Vegas

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery division at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Police are looking for a man suspected in an armed robbery Saturday, June 8, 2019, on the 6000 block of West Craig Road in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for information about an armed robbery of a business in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The robbery occurred just before 6:30 a.m. June 8 on the 6000 block of West Craig Road, near North Jones Boulevard, according to a Las Vegas police news release.

The man approached the counter, pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded money. The victim complied and the man fled the business. No injuries were reported.

The man is described as a white male, 25-30 years old, 5-foot-7 with brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeved shirt, black pants and red gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s commercial robbery division at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

