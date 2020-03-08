Police seek man responsible for several commercial robberies

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Police are seeking a man responsible for several commercial robberies throughout the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are asking the public to help identify a man responsible for several commercial robberies throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

The man targets bars in the early morning hours, armed with a pistol, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

He is between 30 and 40 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-8 with tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

