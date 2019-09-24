Police seek man who robbed west Las Vegas Valley business

Security camera footage from the business shows that the man “presented a threatening note” to an employee and demanded money.

Police are looking for a man connected to a robbery on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, on the 8000 block of West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are looking for a man who robbed a west valley business Monday afternoon.

Also according to police:

Security camera footage from the business, on the 8000 block of West Sahara Avenue, shows that the man “presented a threatening note” to the employee behind the counter and demanded money.

The employee gave him an undisclosed sum, and the man left. No one was injured.

Police described the man as Hispanic or Asian, 30 to 40 years old, around 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses, a blue shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information can reach the Metro police robbery section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

