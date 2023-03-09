Police seek man who used knife to rob west Las Vegas Valley business
Police are requesting the public’s assistance to identify a man who used a knife to steal property late last year at a business in the western Las Vegas Valley.
The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Dec. 30 on the 4000 block of South Durango Drive, near West Flamingo Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release and department records.
The man is between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9, has a thin build and tattoos on his left arm and neck, the release said.
Anyone with information can call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.