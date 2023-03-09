61°F
Robberies

Police seek man who used knife to rob west Las Vegas Valley business

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2023 - 12:26 pm
 
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man in connection with a robbery that occurred Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, on the 4000 block of South Durango Drive in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to identify a man who used a knife to steal property late last year at a business in the western Las Vegas Valley.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Dec. 30 on the 4000 block of South Durango Drive, near West Flamingo Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release and department records.

The man is between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9, has a thin build and tattoos on his left arm and neck, the release said.

Anyone with information can call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

