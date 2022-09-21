Police seek robber wearing profane ‘mixing gas’ hat
The robbery occurred during daylight at a grocery store near North Buffalo Drive.
If you’ve seen his hat, you’d probably remember it. Now that he’s robbed a grocery store, police are hoping somebody has.
A man wearing a black baseball cap that says “Mixing Gas and Hauling A—” robbed a grocery store at gunpoint last Thursday and Las Vegas police are looking for him.
According to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department, the brazen daylight robbery went down at about 1:05 p.m. Thursday at a grocery store near the 1600 block of North Buffalo Drive, near Vegas Drive.
The robber is believed to be a Black or Hispanic man who is between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 to 225 pounds. In addition to the black hat with white lettering, he was also wearing sunglasses, a black balaclava mask, a yellow flannel shirt, black pants and dark-colored slides on his feet.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tipsters can also reach out to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
