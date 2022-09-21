Police seek robber wearing profane ‘mixing gas’ hat

The robbery occurred during daylight at a grocery store near North Buffalo Drive.

A man with a hat that says "Mixing Gas and Hauling A--" robbed a grocery store near the 1600 block of North Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas on Sept. 15, and police are looking for him.

If you’ve seen his hat, you’d probably remember it. Now that he’s robbed a grocery store, police are hoping somebody has.

A man wearing a black baseball cap that says “Mixing Gas and Hauling A—” robbed a grocery store at gunpoint last Thursday and Las Vegas police are looking for him.

According to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department, the brazen daylight robbery went down at about 1:05 p.m. Thursday at a grocery store near the 1600 block of North Buffalo Drive, near Vegas Drive.

The robber is believed to be a Black or Hispanic man who is between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 to 225 pounds. In addition to the black hat with white lettering, he was also wearing sunglasses, a black balaclava mask, a yellow flannel shirt, black pants and dark-colored slides on his feet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tipsters can also reach out to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

