Police seek suspect in northwest Las Vegas Valley robbery

Police are looking for a man in connection to a robbery that occurred Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, on the 4000 West Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police seek help finding a man suspected in an armed robbery Sunday night at a northwest valley store.

The robbery happened about 10:45 p.m. at a business on the 4000 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Decatur Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. A man entered the business and demanded money before running from the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

No one was injured.

The man is believed to be about 50 years old, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a medium build. He is bald and has a mustache, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants with a white design on the back packet and black shoes with a white logo, police said.

Anyone with information may contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

