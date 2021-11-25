Police seek tips in off-road vehicle thefts in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police need the public’s help in solving the theft of some unique utility terrain vehicles from a home in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Stolen RZR-RS1 UTV. (Courtesy Patrick Jacobson)

Stolen RZR-Can Am UTV. (Courtesy Patrick Jacobson)

Patrick Jacobson (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Courtesy Patrick Jacobson)

Thieves stole the RZR-RS1 and Can Am UTVs from the front driveway of Patrick Jacobson’s home near Gowan Road and Grand Canyon Drive in the early-morning hours of Sept. 14. The distinctive UTVs are estimated to be worth about $50,000, and police say they would be easily recognizable for tipsters.

“Right now they (detectives) are out of leads,” said Las Vegas police spokesman Aden OCampoGomez. “They are working to try and get more videos, and at this point we are trying to locate the vehicles so we can do more follow up.”

Jacobson said the thieves broke into his truck, found the keys to the UTVs and apparently drove them out of the residential neighborhood. The vehicles, commonly referred to as side-by sides, were in front of his home because a family member had just recently borrowed the trailer they are normally perched on.

“They are off-road vehicles, four wheels, pretty high horsepower and high performance basically for going off-road,” Jacobson said, adding “As far as I know they took the keys from the truck, started them up and drove them off.”

The Can Am is a yellow and black two-seater with a black top and side mirrors. The RS1 is a white and black single-seater.

Jacobson said he was told by a detective that “it is a problem community-wide as far as the breaking into peoples’ vehicles.”

Anyone with information on the location of the UTVs, or who committed the crime, can call the police Northwest Area Command at 702-828-3426 or email information to nwac@lvmpd.com.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.